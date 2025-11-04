Watch Myles Turner, Bucks pick up victory in his return to Indiana thanks to Antetokounmpo game-winner

Myles Turner left Indiana last summer for good reason: A free agent, the Pacers reportedly offered Turner just three years, $66 million (reports Jamal Collier of ESPN), while the Bucks stepped up with a four-year, $108.9 million offer. Turner took the money because that’s what he should have done.

Of course, that meant Turner was booed in his return to Indiana Monday night. Pacers fans see the guy who bolted town after a trip to the Finals. The return seemed to throw Turner off his game, as he struggled to just nine points on 3-of-7 shooting. Fortunately for him, with the game on the line late, he now plays on the team with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO KNOCKS DOWN THE FADEAWAY FOR THE GAME-WINNING @TISSOT BUZZER-BEATER ‼️



🚨⏰ Everyone Gets 24 pic.twitter.com/whlDHen5zt — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2025

Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 33 points plus 13 rebounds, as he continues to play at an MVP-level to start the season. Kyle Kuzma had 15 points off the bench, and Milwaukee won the bench scoring battle by 21 points (41-20), which was key to the Bucks picking up the road win. Pascal Siakam led the shorthanded Pacers with 32 points.

As for Turner’s mood after the game, he’s doing just fine.