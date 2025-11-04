 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman, Lucas Giolito, Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz and Cody Bellinger become free agents
Nick Kyrgios
Aryna Sabalenka to play Nick Kyrgios in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition match
Seattle Seahawks v Washington Commanders
Getting Defensive: Week 10 plays led by Broncos, Seahawks; top streaming defenses

Top Clips

brissett.jpg
Brissett proves he’s ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals
danquinn.jpg
Quinn takes responsibility for leaving Daniels in
mlbfansdps.jpg
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman, Lucas Giolito, Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz and Cody Bellinger become free agents
Nick Kyrgios
Aryna Sabalenka to play Nick Kyrgios in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition match
Seattle Seahawks v Washington Commanders
Getting Defensive: Week 10 plays led by Broncos, Seahawks; top streaming defenses

Top Clips

brissett.jpg
Brissett proves he’s ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals
danquinn.jpg
Quinn takes responsibility for leaving Daniels in
mlbfansdps.jpg
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Myles Turner, Bucks pick up victory in his return to Indiana thanks to Antetokounmpo game-winner

  
Published November 4, 2025 11:51 AM

Myles Turner left Indiana last summer for good reason: A free agent, the Pacers reportedly offered Turner just three years, $66 million (reports Jamal Collier of ESPN), while the Bucks stepped up with a four-year, $108.9 million offer. Turner took the money because that’s what he should have done.

Of course, that meant Turner was booed in his return to Indiana Monday night. Pacers fans see the guy who bolted town after a trip to the Finals. The return seemed to throw Turner off his game, as he struggled to just nine points on 3-of-7 shooting. Fortunately for him, with the game on the line late, he now plays on the team with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 33 points plus 13 rebounds, as he continues to play at an MVP-level to start the season. Kyle Kuzma had 15 points off the bench, and Milwaukee won the bench scoring battle by 21 points (41-20), which was key to the Bucks picking up the road win. Pascal Siakam led the shorthanded Pacers with 32 points.

As for Turner’s mood after the game, he’s doing just fine.

Mentions
Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo IND_Siakam_Pascal.jpg Pascal Siakam IND_Turner_Myles.jpg Myles Turner