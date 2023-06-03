 Skip navigation
Watch Victor Wembanyama highlights from French league playoffs

  
Published June 3, 2023 04:00 AM
TOPSHOT-BASKET-FRA-ELITE-ASVEL-METROPOLITANS 92

TOPSHOT - Metropolitan 92’s French power forward Victor Wembanyama concentrates with the ball during the French Elite basketball semi-final playoff match 3 between ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne and Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 at the Astroballe stadium in Villeurbanne, central-eastern France, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Give Victor Wembanyama and his handlers credit — they have got him out there playing. The management teams for a lot of future No. 1 picks would have their guy in bubble wrap by now, not doing anything but solo workouts in a gym, not wanting to risk any injury or risking his draft status.

Wembanyama — the 7'4" prodigy on both ends of the floor — is on the court in the semi-finals of the French LNB league (the highest level of play in France). His team, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, is one win away from the LNB Finals. While they lost on Friday to Lyon-Villeurbanne (the best-of-five series is now 2-1 Boulogne-Levallois), Wembanyama put up some highlights worth watching.

The San Antonio Spurs will select Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft (June 22). San Antonio — and possibly Wembanyama — will make their Summer League debut at the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento in early July, before heading on to Las Vegas for the larger, official Summer League. While Wembanyama is playing for his French team in the playoffs, how much the Spurs will play him in the summer leagues — if at all — remains to be seen (top players have been on the court less and less at Summer League in recent years).