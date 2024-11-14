Watch Victor Wembanyama put up first 50-point game of his career

After starting slow this season, Victor Wembanyama started to find his footing the couple of games leading into Wednesday, scoring a combined 58 points on 56.8% shooting with a dozen 3-pointers made.

That was all just a warmup — Wednesday night Wembanyama dropped a career-high 50 on the Washington Wizards.

A HISTORIC night for Wemby.



🔥 Career-high 50 PTS

🔥 Career-high 8 3PM

🔥 Fourth-youngest player to score 50

🔥 First Spurs player with 50+ PTS and 5+ 3PM pic.twitter.com/mCSSssKWPQ — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024

Wembanyama was shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc coming into this game but was 8-of-16 Wednesday night.

Wembanyama seems to have found his rhythm on the offensive end, he never lost it on the other end (he entered the night averaging 3.9 blocked shots a game but “only” had three against the Wizards. Jordan Poole had 42 to lead the Wizards.

With the win, the Spurs climb up to .500 on the season at 6-6. This young team, plus Chris Paul, could be pushing for a play-in spot at the end of the season.