Watch Victor Wembanyama put up first 50-point game of his career

  
Published November 13, 2024 11:25 PM
NBA: Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs

Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After starting slow this season, Victor Wembanyama started to find his footing the couple of games leading into Wednesday, scoring a combined 58 points on 56.8% shooting with a dozen 3-pointers made.

That was all just a warmup — Wednesday night Wembanyama dropped a career-high 50 on the Washington Wizards.

Wembanyama was shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc coming into this game but was 8-of-16 Wednesday night.

Wembanyama seems to have found his rhythm on the offensive end, he never lost it on the other end (he entered the night averaging 3.9 blocked shots a game but “only” had three against the Wizards. Jordan Poole had 42 to lead the Wizards.

With the win, the Spurs climb up to .500 on the season at 6-6. This young team, plus Chris Paul, could be pushing for a play-in spot at the end of the season.

