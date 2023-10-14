Watch Victor Wembanyama show off skills, drop 23 on Heat in second preseason game

He’s only played two preseason games, but Victor Wembanyama has done enough to make us think all the hype wasn’t enough.

Wembanyama put on a show and scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting — plus four rebounds, four assists and three blocks — in just 22 minutes for the Spurs against the Heat on Friday night.

What a night for Victor Wembanyama in the Spurs W.



in 22 minutes 👀#NBAPreseason

A few plays really stood out.

Check out this fast break with Jeremy Sochan. First, one thing that has impressed through two games is how well and how fast Wembanyama runs the floor — he sprints up and down like a guard. Second, he catches this pass a foot or two inside the three point line and dunks on a Eurostep without coming close to traveling. Check out the ground he covers.

Also, Wembanyama’s fourth block of the night showed why he’s going to be a bigger force on the defensive end to start his career, he just wipes out what looked like an open baseline jumper.

WEMBY'S FOURTH BLOCK OF THE NIGHT 🤯



23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 4 BLK#NBAPreseason

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Wembanyama scored his 23 with one play called for him all night. It’s also worth noting that, unlike against the Thunder in Wembanyama’s first game, he spent some time at center against the Heat. The other interesting lineup tweak from the Spurs in this preseason game was playing the 6'9" Sochan at point to open the game, a role he can fill.

The Spurs also got 21 points from Devin Vassell (two of his 3-pointers came off Wembanyama assists). There were a lot of raised eyebrows when he signed his $135 million extension this summer, but when people watch him this season — because they tuned in to watch Wembanyama — they will realize just how good he is.

Jamal Cain scored 24 to lead the Heat, who did not play Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro in this matchup.