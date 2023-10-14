Watch Victor Wembanyama show off skills, drop 23 on Heat in second preseason game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Subaru LSPR 2023 Car 180 Brandon Semenuk on logging road.jpg
The perfect relationship between Keaton Williams and 2023 ARA Champion Brandon Semenuk
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buick LPGA Shanghai - Round One
Solheim Cup rivals Yin, Stark tied at LPGA Shanghai
nbc_roto_uscnd_231011.jpg
Way-too-early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 7

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_griffinitv_231013.jpg
Griffin riding hot putter at Shriners
nbc_nas_xfinityvegquals_231013.jpg
Highlights: Las Vegas Xfinity Series qualifying
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonrd2takeaways_231013.jpg
Thompson: Support ‘inspiring’ in PGA Tour debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Subaru LSPR 2023 Car 180 Brandon Semenuk on logging road.jpg
The perfect relationship between Keaton Williams and 2023 ARA Champion Brandon Semenuk
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buick LPGA Shanghai - Round One
Solheim Cup rivals Yin, Stark tied at LPGA Shanghai
nbc_roto_uscnd_231011.jpg
Way-too-early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 7

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_griffinitv_231013.jpg
Griffin riding hot putter at Shriners
nbc_nas_xfinityvegquals_231013.jpg
Highlights: Las Vegas Xfinity Series qualifying
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonrd2takeaways_231013.jpg
Thompson: Support ‘inspiring’ in PGA Tour debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Victor Wembanyama show off skills, drop 23 on Heat in second preseason game

  
Published October 14, 2023 10:20 AM
BASKET-NBA-USA-SPURS-HEAT

San Antonio Spurs’ French forward #01 Victor Wembanyama celebrates after scoring during the NBA preseason game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on October 13, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

He’s only played two preseason games, but Victor Wembanyama has done enough to make us think all the hype wasn’t enough.

Wembanyama put on a show and scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting — plus four rebounds, four assists and three blocks — in just 22 minutes for the Spurs against the Heat on Friday night.

A few plays really stood out.

Check out this fast break with Jeremy Sochan. First, one thing that has impressed through two games is how well and how fast Wembanyama runs the floor — he sprints up and down like a guard. Second, he catches this pass a foot or two inside the three point line and dunks on a Eurostep without coming close to traveling. Check out the ground he covers.

Also, Wembanyama’s fourth block of the night showed why he’s going to be a bigger force on the defensive end to start his career, he just wipes out what looked like an open baseline jumper.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Wembanyama scored his 23 with one play called for him all night. It’s also worth noting that, unlike against the Thunder in Wembanyama’s first game, he spent some time at center against the Heat. The other interesting lineup tweak from the Spurs in this preseason game was playing the 6'9" Sochan at point to open the game, a role he can fill.

The Spurs also got 21 points from Devin Vassell (two of his 3-pointers came off Wembanyama assists). There were a lot of raised eyebrows when he signed his $135 million extension this summer, but when people watch him this season — because they tuned in to watch Wembanyama — they will realize just how good he is.

Jamal Cain scored 24 to lead the Heat, who did not play Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro in this matchup.

Mentions
San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat