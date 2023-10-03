Spurs agree to five year, $146 million contract extension with Devin Vassell

“I want to be a Spur for a long time,” Devin Vassell said hours earlier at media day.

He got his wish. Vassell — an impressive young wing entering his fourth season who the franchise sees as part of the future next to Victor Wembanyama — and the Spurs agreed to a five-year contract extension that could be worth up to $146 million, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The contract is fully guaranteed for five years — no options — at $135 million, with $11 million in potential incentives. This is the richest contract in Spurs history (the franchise greats who would have signed larger ones played there under a much different and lower salary cap).

Vassell made a leap last season averaging 18.5 points per game and shooting 38.7% from 3, he is especially dangerous on catch-and-shoot 3s hitting 43.2% — and he could see more of those on kick-outs from Wembanyama. Vassell talked at media day about getting the chance to workout this summer with Kevin Durant, what he learned from it, and how it could help him take another step this season.

Even with this signing, the Spurs are expected to have at least $45 million in cap space next summer, and maybe much more, to add talent.

