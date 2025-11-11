Watch wild ending in Miami: Mitchell ties game with wild 3-pointer, Wiggins wins it on alley-oop at buzzer

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman 450 Drew Adams.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 11: Drew Adams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Athletics
Athletics 1B Nick Kurtz wins AL Rookie of the Year award, Braves C Drake Baldwin wins NL honor
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot

Top Clips

nbc_nba_dethit_251110.jpg
Cunningham, Jenkins ‘grind’ to help DET defeat WAS
nbc_nba_milvsdal_251110.jpg
Highlights: Giannis, Bucks rally to win in Dallas
nbc_nba_utahjazzvsmin_251110.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves shut down Jazz rally

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman 450 Drew Adams.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 11: Drew Adams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Athletics
Athletics 1B Nick Kurtz wins AL Rookie of the Year award, Braves C Drake Baldwin wins NL honor
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot

Top Clips

nbc_nba_dethit_251110.jpg
Cunningham, Jenkins ‘grind’ to help DET defeat WAS
nbc_nba_milvsdal_251110.jpg
Highlights: Giannis, Bucks rally to win in Dallas
nbc_nba_utahjazzvsmin_251110.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves shut down Jazz rally

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch wild ending in Miami: Mitchell ties game with wild 3-pointer, Wiggins wins it on alley-oop at buzzer

  
Published November 11, 2025 12:13 AM

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell thought he had already taken one of the wildest games of the season to another level by hitting a corner 3 to tie the game 138-138 with 0.4 seconds left in the first overtime.

Then a brilliant play design by Heat assistant Chris Quinn — one Erik Spoelstra has been waiting to use — set up Andrew Wiggins to end it with an alley-oop.

It may not have made up for Cleveland sweeping Miami in the playoffs last season, but the Heat will take the 140-138 win.

“That’s a chess game. Chess match. You’ve got to give them credit,” Mitchell said (via the Associated Press). “They made an excellent read, an excellent call and you learn from these things.”

Norman Powell once again led the Heat with 33 points, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. continued his hot start with 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists off the bench. Wiggins’ dunk gave him 23 points on the night, and that dunk was only the 28th shot in the restricted area on the night by both teams out of 218 total shots. This game was a jump shooter’s delight.

Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, while De’Andre Hunter added 23, and Evan Robles scored 21 points with 10 boards. Calvaliers coach Kenny Atkinson got ejected in the third quarter, arguing with officials when the Heat got 21 free throw attempts in the frame to the Cavs’ four.

Mentions
MIA_Jacquez Jr_Jamie.jpg Jaime Jaquez Jr. LAC_Powell_Norman.jpg Norman Powell ATL_Hunter_De'Andre.jpg De'Andre Hunter CLE_Mitchell_Donovan.jpg Donovan Mitchell GSW_Wiggins_Andrew.jpg Andrew Wiggins CLE_Mobley_Evan.jpg Evan Mobley