Watch Zach LaVine score 51, it’s not enough as Bulls fall to Pistons

  
Published October 29, 2023 11:02 AM
Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a three point basket against the Detroit Pistons on October 28, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Zach LaVine had been in a little slump the first couple of games of the season, but he broke out of it in Detroit.

LaVine dropped 51 points on the Pistons, including hitting seven 3-pointers. It was a breakout game for a player who had averaged a dozen points a game in the first two this season, as he scored 19 in the first (hitting his first five shots) and then added 20 in the third.

It also wasn’t enough to save an unimpressive Bulls team. The rest of the Bulls scored as much as LaVine and Detroit won 118-102. Chicago’s half-court offense continues to struggle, it gave up 58 points in the paint to Detroit, and it lost the rebounding battle 53-32.

Cade Cunningham was again impressive with 25 points and 10 assists for Detroit, but the real star was big man Jalen Duren, who owned the paint and scored 23 with 15 boards.

