 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Final Round
Masters 2024 recap: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket
The Masters - Final Round
Rory McIlroy cites Masters as example of how golf thrives with unity
MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
As Mets retire his No. 16, Dwight Gooden tells fans he wanted to ‘make things right with you guys’

Top Clips

oly_canoe_leibfarth_240414.jpg
Leibfarth qualifies for Paris at U.S. Canoe Trials
nbc_pl_tacticssession_240414.jpg
Crystal Palace ‘tactically dominated’ Liverpool
nbc_golf_ew_greenjacket_240414.jpg
Ever Wonder: The Green Jacket’s history

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Final Round
Masters 2024 recap: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket
The Masters - Final Round
Rory McIlroy cites Masters as example of how golf thrives with unity
MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
As Mets retire his No. 16, Dwight Gooden tells fans he wanted to ‘make things right with you guys’

Top Clips

oly_canoe_leibfarth_240414.jpg
Leibfarth qualifies for Paris at U.S. Canoe Trials
nbc_pl_tacticssession_240414.jpg
Crystal Palace ‘tactically dominated’ Liverpool
nbc_golf_ew_greenjacket_240414.jpg
Ever Wonder: The Green Jacket’s history

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

West playoff matchups set: Lakers vs. Pelicans play-in winner gets Nuggets

  
Published April 14, 2024 06:58 PM
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans

Apr 14, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) fight for position during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Two absolute blowouts on Sunday afternoon will be rematches later in the week.

The Los Angeles Lakers turned back the clock to the In-Season Tournament and played one of their better games of the season, blowing out the Pelicans (like they did in the IST) 123-108 behind a 28-point, 17-assist, 11-rebound triple-double from LeBron James.

That sets up a rematch in two days: The No. 8 seed Lakers at the No. 7 seed Pelicans in the first play-in game. The twist: The winner gets No. 2 seed Denver in the first round. Would the Lakers or Pelicans dare tempt fate and lose the first play-in game so they could win the second and face No. 1 seed Oklahoma City? There’s
two fundamental problems with that idea: 1) The team coming out of the 9/10 game, whether the Warriors or Kings, is very good and could beat the Lakers/Pelicans; 2) Stop assuming OKC is a pushover, this is a 57-win team with a legitimate MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-106, setting the teams up for a 3 vs. 6 first-round matchup. Phoenix led by 22 after a quarter in a game that was never in doubt after that, behind 36 from Bradley Beal and 23 from Devin Booker. Can Minnesota flush this game from their mind by next weekend, play like they did most of the season and make this a series? You know Kevin Durant and Booker will bring it.

Let’s break it down (the dates and times for the playoff series have not yet been finalized).

Western Conference first-round playoff matchups

1. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. 8. Play-in team (Lakers, Pelicans, Kings, Warriors)
2. Denver Nuggets vs. 7. Play-in team (Lakers, Pelicans)
3. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. 6. Phoenix Suns
4. Los Angeles Clippers vs. 5. Dallas Mavericks

Western Conference Play-in games

Tuesday, April 16
• 7/8 Game: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans
• 9/10 Game: Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings
Friday, April 19
• Winner of 9/10 at loser of 7/8

Some initial thoughts on the matchups:

• Oklahoma City is the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2013, when Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were on the team.

• The Thunder are the youngest team in NBA history (23.9 years) to secure a No. 1 seed.

• That is an intense and deep group of four play-in teams in the West. Look at it this way: The No. 7 Pelicans would have been tied with the Bucks for the No. 3 seed in the East.

• Mavericks vs. Clippers is the best first-round matchup, regardless of conference. As long as Kawhi Leonard is back healthy, this series could go either way (Leonard will have had 21 days off for his sore knee by the time Game 1 rolls around next weekend).

• The Lakers’ Anthony Davis limped off the court near the end of the win over the Pelicans. Later, AD said his back locked up on him after a shove from Larry Nance Jr. Davis also said he would play on Tuesday.

Mentions
Nikola Jokic.png Nikola Jokic LeBron James.png LeBron James Anthony Davis.png Anthony Davis Kawhi Leonard.png Kawhi Leonard Devin Booker.png Devin Booker Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant