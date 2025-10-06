When might 37-year-old Stephen Curry retire? ‘No clue.’

While LeBron James dominates the “when might he retire” discussion around the NBA, the other biggest names of an elite generation of players are facing the same question. Kevin Durant, who just turned 37 a week ago, is one, but he’s close to signing a two-year contract extension in Houston.

Then there’s Stephen Curry. He’s also 37 but has shown no signs of slowing down: All-NBA and All-Star a season ago who finished in the top 10 in MVP voting, he averaged 24.5 points and six assists a game, and his gravity, shooting and player movement are still at the heart of the Warriors’ offense.

Curry has no idea when he will retire, but he knows it’s coming, he told Malika Andrews of ESPN.

“No clue. I just know it’s closer than it was even yesterday. Acknowledging it is fun, because the more I talk about it, the more I appreciate what all goes into preparing yourself. But all of that stuff is just the privilege that you’ve earned. I’m trying not to put any timestamps or anything, other than the sense of urgency on it now.”

Curry has two years remaining on his current contract (including this season) and could sign an extension a year from now (similar to Durant), but he holds all the cards. Golden State will give him whatever he wants — he’s still the guy that drives the business by people and sponsors paying to be associated with him and the Warriors — and it’s just a question of how much longer he wants to play. Right now, he continues to produce at an incredibly high level for a team with a chance at a deep postseason run if they can get the core — particularly Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green — to the playoffs healthy.

Retirement isn’t in the cards for Curry yet. But it is closer than it was yesterday.