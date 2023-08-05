Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 Game 5 Finals jersey expect to draw $4 million at auction

When the Los Angeles Lakers won the 1972 NBA Finals, Jerry West said his reaction was more relief than joy — since moving to Los Angeles the Lakers had lost seven times in the Finals, not winning once (blame Bill Russell and the Celtics for most of that). Finally, the Lakers had broken through with their first Los Angeles title.

The Lakers beat the Knicks in the 1972 Finals primarily due to Wilt Chamberlain, the series MVP averaging 19.4 points and 23.2 rebounds a game. Chamberlain had 24 points and 29 rebounds in the title-clinching game, playing through a fractured hand.

Now, the jersey Chamberlain wore in the clinching Game 5 is on display before going up for auction by Sothbys — and is expected to sell for around $4 million.

Wilt Chamberlain’s jersey—worn as the @Lakers clinched their first ever title in Los Angeles—is headed to auction at #SothebysNewYork. Find out more: https://t.co/9wp9JFB75R pic.twitter.com/ma9ywVSoUK — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) August 2, 2023

“This jersey holds an extraordinarily significant place in the history of Los Angeles, not only adorned by the man many consider to be the greatest player ever to step on the court, but as a relic from one of the greatest franchises in sports history, said Brahm Wachter, Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables for Sotheby’s.

The jersey is expected to shatter the record for Chamberlain memorabilia, which is $1.79 million for a jersey he wore during his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors.

The jersey is on display at Sotheby’s Los Angeles gallery through Aug. 31. The online bidding for the jersey is set to run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 27.