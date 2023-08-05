 Skip navigation
Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 Game 5 Finals jersey expect to draw $4 million at auction

Published August 5, 2023 11:02 AM
Sotheby's LA Hosts Press Preview For Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals Jersey From 1st Ever Championship For Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals jersey from the Los Angeles Lakers 1st ever Championship is on display during the press preview at Sotheby’s Auction House on August 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Getty Images

When the Los Angeles Lakers won the 1972 NBA Finals, Jerry West said his reaction was more relief than joy — since moving to Los Angeles the Lakers had lost seven times in the Finals, not winning once (blame Bill Russell and the Celtics for most of that). Finally, the Lakers had broken through with their first Los Angeles title.

The Lakers beat the Knicks in the 1972 Finals primarily due to Wilt Chamberlain, the series MVP averaging 19.4 points and 23.2 rebounds a game. Chamberlain had 24 points and 29 rebounds in the title-clinching game, playing through a fractured hand.

Now, the jersey Chamberlain wore in the clinching Game 5 is on display before going up for auction by Sothbys — and is expected to sell for around $4 million.

“This jersey holds an extraordinarily significant place in the history of Los Angeles, not only adorned by the man many consider to be the greatest player ever to step on the court, but as a relic from one of the greatest franchises in sports history, said Brahm Wachter, Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables for Sotheby’s.

The jersey is expected to shatter the record for Chamberlain memorabilia, which is $1.79 million for a jersey he wore during his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors.

The jersey is on display at Sotheby’s Los Angeles gallery through Aug. 31. The online bidding for the jersey is set to run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 27.

