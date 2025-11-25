Wizards rookie Tre Johnson to miss weeks due to hip injury

Tre Johnson, the rookie guard who is one of the lone bright spots in Washington’s ugly start to the season, will miss multiple weeks dealing with a hip flexor issue, Varun Shankar of the Washington Post reports.

Johnson was out for the Washington on Saturday, then on Monday the team confirmed the injury but did not provide an official return timeline.

Wizards guard Tre Johnson strained his left hip flexor against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 21. His status will be updated as appropriate. — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) November 24, 2025

This is the same injury that caused Johnson to miss time last season at Texas, and he had been playing through some pain there, according to Shankar at the Post.

Johnson is averaging 11.5 points a game and shooting 39.5% from 3-point range. Because of the injury, Johnson had seen his minutes drop, playing fewer than 20 in his last three before being ruled out. Look for Cam Whitmore and Corey Kispert to get more run with Johnson sidelined.