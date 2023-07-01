 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Trendon Watford

Trendon
Watford

Free agent guard Bryn Forbes arrested on domestic violence charge
Forbes allegedly struck the woman several times during a disagreement.
    Trendon Watford
    FA Power Forward #2
    Wat are you waiting for: Trendon Watford waived
    Kevin Knox
    POR Small Forward #20
    Kevin Knox, Trendon Watford available vs. GSW
    Cam Reddish
    LAL Small Forward #0
    Cam Reddish, Drew Eubanks out Sunday vs. Warriors
    Trendon Watford
    FA Power Forward #2
    Trendon Watford, Kevin Knox, Shaedon probable Sun.
    Shaedon Sharpe
    POR Power Forward #17
    Shaedon Sharpe drops in 26 points in return vs LAC