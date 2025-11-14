Fantasy Basketball Weekend Start/Sit Decisions: Derik Queen starring in reserve role

Whether you’re in a Yahoo! High Score league, a Sleeper league, a league with a games cap or simply have so many players with games scheduled that you can’t start them all, making a decision about who to start or sit can help you win or lose your matchup.

Obviously, in many leagues, having more games played each week ends up being the difference in a matchup. This is not me saying to bench a player in a points league without a games cap. Even if I’m expecting a terrible game, five points is better than zero!

The Nets, Hornets, Mavericks, Warriors, Rockets, Clippers, Lakers, Bucks, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Magic, Trail Blazers, Kings and Spurs play twice this weekend, so if you’re just looking to maximize games, prioritize those teams.

▶ Guards

Start: Miles McBride, New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson is dealing with an ankle injury, and while there hasn’t been any report that would indicate a long-term absence yet, getting out in front of it is a good idea. If McBride starts multiple games, he’s a valuable streamer. At minimum, he should have a strong performance against the Heat on Friday. Brunson has already been ruled out for that game, so McBride should start. Miami plays at a faster pace than anyone in the league, which should help boost McBride’s stats.

Start: Sam Merrill, Cleveland Cavaliers

It’s unclear how long Darius Garland (toe) will be sidelined, but Merrill will continue to start in his place. The Cavs only have one game this weekend, but it’s against a Grizzlies team that hasn’t defended the three-point line well this season. This is a great opportunity for Merrill to get back on track; he opened the year as a starter and averaged 4.5 triples per game across their first four games before suffering a hip injury.

Sit: Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves

DiVincenzo has struggled the last three games with Anthony Edwards back (though he was good in Edwards’ return), and this weekend isn’t going to get any easier. Minnesota plays the Kings and the Nuggets. Sacramento hasn’t been great lately, but they’ve done a decent job at defending three-pointers this year. Plus, there’s the added motivation from head coach Doug Christie after their last game, which came in a threat to switch up the starting unit. Denver has been one of the best teams at defending the three-point line this year. This isn’t a great chance for DiVincenzo to get back on track.

Sit: Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

Sheppard is starting to figure things out, but this weekend isn’t ideal for him. The Rockets play the Trail Blazers and Magic, and both teams rank in the top four in fewest three-pointers allowed per game. Sheppard has hit at least four triples in three straight games and knocked down a season-best five treys against Washington on Wednesday, but that streak could certainly come to an end.

▶ Forwards

Start: Bogdan Bogdanovic, LA Clippers

With Bradley Beal (hip) set to miss the rest of the season, John Collins has moved into the starting lineup, but it’s Bogdanovic that has been more productive. Over his last three appearances, he has averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 26 minutes per game. He has two games this weekend, and while the matchups aren’t ideal, he has been effective when Beal is injured.

Start: Noah Clowney, Brooklyn Nets

Clowney has been starting for Brooklyn, and he has been really productive in four of their last five games. The matchup with the Magic on Friday isn’t an easy one, but it’s an opportunity for him. However, it’s the game against the Wizards on Sunday that is intriguing. Washington has the worst defense in the league, which makes it a great opportunity for Clowney to have a productive night.

Sit: Trendon Watford, Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers only have one game this weekend, and it’s against the Pistons, who have been elite on defense this season, especially in the paint. Since that surprising triple-double, Watford has been disappointing. He may continue to start, but the return of Dominick Barlow (elbow) could cut into Watford’s minutes.

Sit: Dillon Brooks, Phoenix Suns

Brooks is coming off one of the best offensive performances of his career, but his lone outing this weekend will come against one of the best defensive teams in the league. The limited opportunity combined with a matchup against the Hawks makes this a suboptimal weekend for Brooks.

▶ Centers

Start: Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Kalkbrenner (personal) has been ruled out against the Bucks on Friday, which will be at least one start for Diabate. They play again on Saturday against the Thunder, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Kalkbrenner missed both. Diabate has been solid as a reserve, but his ceiling and minutes will both rise significantly with Kalkbrenner unavailable.

Start: Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans

It’s not really about matchups here; Queen is just playing too well to not start him. Queen isn’t starting yet, but he’s playing starter minutes. He had a career-best 26 points and played 38 minutes on Wednesday. The Lakers and Warriors aren’t easy matchups, but they shouldn’t scare managers away as Queen breaks out.

Sit: Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat

Miami only has one game this weekend, and it comes against the Knicks, who have been one of the best rebounding teams in the league this season. Ware didn’t do much against the Knicks as a starter earlier this year, but that was with Bam Adebayo available. Adebayo (toe) is still out, so Ware should play more minutes, but this isn’t an ideal matchup for Ware.

Sit: Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks

Lively (knee) will be back on Friday against the Clippers, who rank last in the league in pace. Slower pace leads to fewer shots, which leads to fewer rebound opportunities. Sunday’s matchup with Portland is more favorable, but Gafford and Lively haven’t played together yet this season. Plus, Anthony Davis (calf) could be back. It’s best to play it safe when it comes to the Dallas bigs and wait to figure things out next week; it wouldn’t be shocking if both play 15-20 minutes.