2025 Fantasy Preview: Justin Martinez

Outlook: Boasting one of the game’s strongest right arms, Martinez was long a well-known prospect, but one who never really seemed on the cusp of doing anything in the majors. In 2023, he walked 48 in 49 1/3 innings in Triple-A, and when he did get his first opportunities for the Diamondbacks, he gave up 14 runs in 10 innings. After returning to Triple-A to begin last season, he finally broke through. He was called up in mid-April and never spent another day in the minors. He gave up just one run in his first 25 innings of work, and he even took over as Arizona’s closer in August and went 8-for-9 saving games. Martinez’s sinker averages 100 mph, and he misses bats with both his slider and splitter. The combination produced a 59% groundball rate and a 30% strikeout rate last season. As long as that keeps up, he can afford some wildness, at least if it’s comparable to his 12% walk rate as a rookie and not his 21% walk rate from 2023 in Triple-A. He’s not a sure thing just yet, but the ability is there for him to be a top closer for a long time.