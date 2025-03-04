 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
pine_valley_1920.jpg
Pine Valley to host 2044 Walker Cup, USGA announces
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Three
Another NCAA player could earn his PGA Tour card this week at Bay Hill

Top Clips

nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments
nbc_roto_darnold_250304.jpg
What’s next for Darnold with free agency looming?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
pine_valley_1920.jpg
Pine Valley to host 2044 Walker Cup, USGA announces
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Three
Another NCAA player could earn his PGA Tour card this week at Bay Hill

Top Clips

nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments
nbc_roto_darnold_250304.jpg
What’s next for Darnold with free agency looming?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Justin Martinez

  
Published March 4, 2025 03:48 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Justin MartinezARI - RP
Throws: RAge: 23Mixed 5x5: $5 | NL 5x5: $10
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 64Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $4
Outlook: Boasting one of the game’s strongest right arms, Martinez was long a well-known prospect, but one who never really seemed on the cusp of doing anything in the majors. In 2023, he walked 48 in 49 1/3 innings in Triple-A, and when he did get his first opportunities for the Diamondbacks, he gave up 14 runs in 10 innings. After returning to Triple-A to begin last season, he finally broke through. He was called up in mid-April and never spent another day in the minors. He gave up just one run in his first 25 innings of work, and he even took over as Arizona’s closer in August and went 8-for-9 saving games. Martinez’s sinker averages 100 mph, and he misses bats with both his slider and splitter. The combination produced a 59% groundball rate and a 30% strikeout rate last season. As long as that keeps up, he can afford some wildness, at least if it’s comparable to his 12% walk rate as a rookie and not his 21% walk rate from 2023 in Triple-A. He’s not a sure thing just yet, but the ability is there for him to be a top closer for a long time.
JustinMartinez.jpg

Mentions
Arizona Diamondbacks Primary Logo Arizona Diamondbacks Justin Martinez.jpg Justin Martinez