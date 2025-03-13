ACC Tournament - Georgia Tech vs. Duke Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats

Thursday afternoon the No. 1-ranked team in America, the Duke Blue Devils (28-3, 19-1) take the court in Charlotte, NC against the Yellowjackets of Georgia Tech (17-15, 11-10).

Quarterfinal play begins with Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils looking to win their ninth straight game. They take on the Rambling Wreck of Georgia Tech who knocked off Virginia 66-60 yesterday.

Duke has scored at least 78 points in each of the last eight games and at least 90 in five of the eight.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Georgia Tech vs. Duke

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Georgia Tech Yellowjackets (+2000), Duke Blue Devils (-10000)

Spread: Blue Devils -22.5

Total: 143.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Georgia Tech vs. Duke

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Georgia Tech vs. Duke: Top betting trends and recent stats

Georgia Tech is 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

Duke has covered the spread in their last 7 games

Duke has cashed the OVER in 6 of their last 7 games

Duke won, covered the spread, and cashed the UNDER (143.5) when these schools met on December 21

