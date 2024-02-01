 Skip navigation
Ireland rugby captain Peter O'Mahony
Rugby Six Nations 2024: Schedule, how to watch, fixture list, point system, history and more
Formula One: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
F1 great Lewis Hamilton may move from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025, reports say
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Penn State
Northwestern coach Chris Collins ejected in waning seconds at Purdue, points to huge FT discrepancy

nbc_pft_superbowldraftkings_240201.jpg
Super Bowl LIV repeat bets for Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_toney_240201.jpg
Toney's hip injury is off practice report
nbc_pft_hafleypackers_240201.jpg
Hafley is 'outside the box hire' by the Packers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ireland rugby captain Peter O'Mahony
Rugby Six Nations 2024: Schedule, how to watch, fixture list, point system, history and more
Formula One: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
F1 great Lewis Hamilton may move from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025, reports say
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Penn State
Northwestern coach Chris Collins ejected in waning seconds at Purdue, points to huge FT discrepancy

nbc_pft_superbowldraftkings_240201.jpg
Super Bowl LIV repeat bets for Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_toney_240201.jpg
Toney’s hip injury is off practice report
nbc_pft_hafleypackers_240201.jpg
Hafley is ‘outside the box hire’ by the Packers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chris Eubanks is replacing an injured Taylor Fritz for the U.S. Davis Cup team against Ukraine

  
Published February 1, 2024 10:21 AM
Chris Eubanks

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Chris Eubanks of the United States hits a backhand against Soonwoo Kwon of Korea (not pictured) on day one of the 2023 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Chris Eubanks is replacing an injured Taylor Fritz, who is the top-ranked American man, in the lineup for the United States against Ukraine in the Davis Cup.

The 32nd-ranked Eubanks, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, was scheduled to make his first appearance in a Davis Cup match against No. 498 Viacheslav Bielinskyi. The day’s other match: Sebastian Korda of the U.S. against Oleksii Krutykh.

Eubanks is from Atlanta and played college tennis at Wake Forest.

Fritz, who is No. 9 in the rankings, was ruled out because of an injured right hip, the U.S. team announced hours before the start of the best-of-five-match series. It is being held in Lithuania because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, which began when Russia invaded in February 2022.

The other matches in this round of the men’s team tennis competition are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, or Saturday and Sunday. The latter days include Lithuania hosting Georgia on indoor hard courts at the same arena in Vilnius as U.S.-Ukraine.

The 12 winners from this round will advance to the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, along with reigning champion Italy, 2023 runner-up Australia, and wild-card entries Britain and Spain.

Other matchups this week: Slovakia at Serbia (which is without No. 1 Novak Djokovic); South Korea at Canada; Belgium at Croatia; Germany at Hungary; Switzerland at Netherlands; Israel at Czech Republic; Portugal at Finland; France at Taiwan; Kazakhstan at Argentina; Brazil at Sweden; and Peru at Chile.