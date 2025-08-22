 Skip navigation
French cyclist Bonnamour banned 4 years for suspected blood doping

  
Published August 22, 2025 12:30 AM
24th Santos Tour Down Under 2024 - Stage 1

TANUNDA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Franck Bonnamour of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team competes during the 24th Santos Tour Down Under 2024, Stage 1 a 144km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda / #UCIWT / on January 16, 2024 in Tanunda, Australia. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Getty Images

AIGLE, Switzerland — French cyclist Franck Bonnamour was banned on Thursday for four years, based on analysis of his blood values without a positive doping test.

The International Cycling Union said the 30-year-old rider’s ban, imposed by an independent tribunal, expires in February 2028. He announced his retirement last year during the investigation.

Bonnamour’s career highlight came at the 2021 Tour de France, winning the prize as the overall most combative rider.

The UCI said his athlete biological passport, which can be used to detect signs of doping over time, showed abnormal readings in 2022. Bonnamour also completed the Tour that year.