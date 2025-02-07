Heat vs. Nets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 7

It’s Friday, February 7, and the Miami Heat (25-24) and Brooklyn Nets (17-34) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Jimmy Butler saga is over, and the Heat move forward with Andrew Wiggins and a handful of additional complimentary pieces. That said, Tyler Herro and co. had handled the drama well winning four of their last six. Brooklyn has lost two straight including 119-102 Wednesday night at home to the lowly Washington Wizards. Can they lose enough to finish with a Bottom 3 record in the NBA? The race is on.

The Heat are currently 12-14 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Nets have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Heat vs. Nets live today

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming: YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Heat vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Heat (-291), Nets (+233)

Spread: Heat -6.5

Over/Under: 209 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 106.92, and the Nets 103.52.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Heat vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 209.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Nets on Friday

The Nets have lost 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with winning records

The Nets’ last 4 versus the Heat have stayed under the Total

The Nets are 27-24 against the spread this season

The Heat have won 3 straight games against the Nets

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)