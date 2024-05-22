How to watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring: Schedule, start time, TV and streaming info, match card

WWE heads to Saudi Arabia this Saturday for its fifth Premium Live Event of the year, King and Queen of the Ring, where new royalty of the squared circle will be crowned. The action starts at 1pm ET and streams live exclusively on Peacock.

“The Ring General” Gunther has continued to strike fear in the heart of his opponents, defeating the likes of former world champion Sheamus and “Main Event” Jey Uso to reach the King of the Ring tournament final. He awaits the winner of the semifinal clash between Randy Orton and Tama Tonga this Friday on SmackDown.

Rising star Lyra Valkyria has wasted no time putting the main roster on notice since her call-up to Monday Night Raw last month, upsetting former WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY to advance to the Queen of the Ring final. Valkyria awaits the winner of Bianca Belair and Nia Jax this Friday on SmackDown.

Elsewhere on the card, Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE title on the line against social media sensation and United States Champion Logan Paul. And Liv Morgan will look to make Becky Lynch the latest victim of her revenge tour when they face off with Lynch’s world title on the line.

How to watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 1 p.m. ET (Countdown to King and Queen of the Ring starts at 11 a.m. ET)

Location: Jeddah Superdome (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

Full WWE on Peacock schedule this Saturday

La Previa: King and Queen of the Ring – 10 a.m. ET

Ultimate King and Queen of the Ring – 10 a.m. ET

Countdown to King and Queen of the Ring 2024 – 11 a.m. ET

King and Queen of the Ring 2024 – 1 p.m. ET

WWE King and Queen of the Ring match card*

Undisputed WWE Championship:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. United States Champion Logan Paul

Women’s World Championship:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

King of the Ring tournament final:

Gunther vs. Randy Orton or Tama Tonga

Queen of the Ring tournament final:

Lyra Valkyria vs. Bianca Belair or Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship (Triple Threat Match):

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

*Card subject to change

Did you know?

Bret “The Hitman” Hart is the only Superstar to win the King of the Ring tournament on multiple occasions, besting Irwin R. Schyster (aka I.R.S.) in 1991 and Bam Bam Bigelow in 1993.

WWE Network, including all Premium Live Events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $5.99 a month. Details available at PeacockTV.com.



