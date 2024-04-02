How to watch WWE WrestleMania XL: Schedule, TV and streaming info, location, Dwayne The Rock Johnson returns, Main Event

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to return to in-ring action for the first time since 2016 at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia this weekend. The must-see two-night event will stream live on April 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

In a rematch of last year’s main event, back-to-back Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes hopes to finish his story by ending Roman Reigns’ historic run as undisputed champion Sunday. But not before teaming up with foe-turned-friend Seth “Freakin” Rollins on Saturday to take on Reigns and his cousin The Rock in a high-stakes tag team clash.

If Rhodes and Rollins win, The Rock and the rest of the villainous Bloodline faction will be barred from ringside for Sunday’s main event. But if they lose, Rhodes could be in for a long, painful weekend, as the main event will instead become an anything-goes “Bloodline Rules” brawl.

Elsewhere on the card, Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley will defend her world title against Becky Lynch and women’s Royal Rumble winner Bayley will seek revenge against her former ally, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania XL

Dates: Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7

Time: Countdown to WrestleMania XL starts both days at 5 p.m. ET, with WrestleMania XL beginning both days at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Streaming: Peacock

WrestleMania XL match card*

Saturday, April 6

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Women’s World Championship:

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship:

Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)

(Six-Woman Tag Team Match)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship (Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match):

The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate)

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

Sunday, April 7

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Championship:

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

United States Championship (Triple Threat Match):

Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Rezar & Akam)

(Six-Man Tag Team Philadelphia Street Fight)

*Card subject to change

Full WWE on Peacock schedule this weekend:

Friday, April 5

WrestleMania XL Kickoff – 5 p.m. ET

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

WWE Hall of Fame 2024 – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6

La Previa: WrestleMania XL Saturday – 10 a.m. ET

WrestleMania 4 Saturday – 10 a.m. ET

Countdown to NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 – 11 a.m. ET

NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 – 12 p.m. ET

Countdown to WrestleMania XL Saturday – 5 p.m. ET

WrestleMania XL Saturday – 7 p.m. ET

WrestleMania XL Saturday Press Conference – immediately following WrestleMania XL Saturday

Sunday, April 7

La Previa: WrestleMania XL Sunday – 10 a.m. ET

Ultimate WrestleMania 4 Sunday – 10 a.m. ET

Countdown to WrestleMania XL Sunday – 5 p.m. ET

WrestleMania XL Sunday – 7 p.m. ET

WrestleMania XL Sunday Press Conference – immediately following WrestleMania XL Sunday

WWE Network, including all Premium Live Events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $5.99. Details available at PeacockTV.com.

