 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse for U.S. Open outburst
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp
Sam Darnold fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals
Geno Smith fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_superflexdrafstrat_250828.jpg
Unpacking Superflex quarterback draft strategies
nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
Don’t miss ‘Tales from the Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_ffhh_tier3qb_250828.jpg
Fantasy Tier 3 QBs: Mahomes, Prescott, Nix lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse for U.S. Open outburst
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp
Sam Darnold fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals
Geno Smith fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_superflexdrafstrat_250828.jpg
Unpacking Superflex quarterback draft strategies
nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
Don’t miss ‘Tales from the Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_ffhh_tier3qb_250828.jpg
Fantasy Tier 3 QBs: Mahomes, Prescott, Nix lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Stafford fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 28, 2025 01:28 PM
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Matthew Stafford 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: It wasn’t a great statistical season for Stafford by any means as he was QB19 in total fantasy points scored. In his 16 starts, he scored 20 fantasy points in only three of them with the first time not happening until Week 8. For a pocket passer, you’d want your quarterback to throw for 300 or more yards more than twice in a season as Stafford did in 2024. He was a bit better from a “real” football standpoint rather than fantasy.

What’s Changed: The Rams hit the jackpot when Davante Adams signed a two-year $44 million deal with them. Adams showed in 2024 that even while he’s entering his 12th season he’s still got juice (85-1063-8 in 14 games).

2025 Outlook: Now having both Adams and Puka Nacua at his disposal, the 37-year-old Stafford will look to improve on his 3762-20-8 stat line. He should be closer to a solid streaming quarterback in fantasy rather than his QB28 in fantasy points per game ranking from last season. That’s assuming his health cooperates, which is anyone’s guess at this point.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 LA 9 206 303 68 2087 10 8 9 1 108 108 108
2023 LA 15 326 521 63 3965 24 11 65 0 243 243 243
2024 LA 16 340 517 66 3762 20 8 41 0 215 215 215
PROJ 2025 LA 17 362 551 66 4135 24 11 47 1 254 254 254

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
matthew stafford.png Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams Primary Logo Los Angeles Rams