Matthew Stafford fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Matthew Stafford 2025 Fantasy Preview
2024: It wasn’t a great statistical season for Stafford by any means as he was QB19 in total fantasy points scored. In his 16 starts, he scored 20 fantasy points in only three of them with the first time not happening until Week 8. For a pocket passer, you’d want your quarterback to throw for 300 or more yards more than twice in a season as Stafford did in 2024. He was a bit better from a “real” football standpoint rather than fantasy.
What’s Changed: The Rams hit the jackpot when Davante Adams signed a two-year $44 million deal with them. Adams showed in 2024 that even while he’s entering his 12th season he’s still got juice (85-1063-8 in 14 games).
2025 Outlook: Now having both Adams and Puka Nacua at his disposal, the 37-year-old Stafford will look to improve on his 3762-20-8 stat line. He should be closer to a solid streaming quarterback in fantasy rather than his QB28 in fantasy points per game ranking from last season. That’s assuming his health cooperates, which is anyone’s guess at this point.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|LA
|9
|206
|303
|68
|2087
|10
|8
|9
|1
|108
|108
|108
|2023
|LA
|15
|326
|521
|63
|3965
|24
|11
|65
|0
|243
|243
|243
|2024
|LA
|16
|340
|517
|66
|3762
|20
|8
|41
|0
|215
|215
|215
|PROJ 2025
|LA
|17
|362
|551
|66
|4135
|24
|11
|47
|1
|254
|254
|254
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
