Matthew Stafford fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Matthew Stafford 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: It wasn’t a great statistical season for Stafford by any means as he was QB19 in total fantasy points scored. In his 16 starts, he scored 20 fantasy points in only three of them with the first time not happening until Week 8. For a pocket passer, you’d want your quarterback to throw for 300 or more yards more than twice in a season as Stafford did in 2024. He was a bit better from a “real” football standpoint rather than fantasy.

What’s Changed: The Rams hit the jackpot when Davante Adams signed a two-year $44 million deal with them. Adams showed in 2024 that even while he’s entering his 12th season he’s still got juice (85-1063-8 in 14 games).

2025 Outlook: Now having both Adams and Puka Nacua at his disposal, the 37-year-old Stafford will look to improve on his 3762-20-8 stat line. He should be closer to a solid streaming quarterback in fantasy rather than his QB28 in fantasy points per game ranking from last season. That’s assuming his health cooperates, which is anyone’s guess at this point.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 LA 9 206 303 68 2087 10 8 9 1 108 108 108 2023 LA 15 326 521 63 3965 24 11 65 0 243 243 243 2024 LA 16 340 517 66 3762 20 8 41 0 215 215 215 PROJ 2025 LA 17 362 551 66 4135 24 11 47 1 254 254 254

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

