MLB Team Roundup: San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants

Team Record: 79-83 (.488)

Fourth Place, NL West

Team ERA: 4.02 (11th)

Team OPS: .695 (26th)

What Went Right

Based on the team’s rankings, it’s clear the Giants had much more success on the mound than at the plate. That’s all thanks to Logan Webb, at least as far as the starters go. He was about as consistent as they come, logging more innings than any other pitcher at 216 frames. The 26-year-old right-hander recorded an 11-13 record, a 3.25 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 194 strikeouts over his 33 starts. The team also had one of the better closers in baseball with Camilo Doval. The 26-year-old tied for the National League lead with 39 converted saves to go with a 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 87 strikeouts across 67 2/3 innings. Offensively, the Giants have been notorious for employing platoons all over the diamond, mixing and matching based on pitcher handedness. Thairo Estrada made the most of his 120 games, slashing .271/.315/.416 with 14 homers and 23 steals. Wilmer Flores had one of the best seasons of his career across just 454 plate appearances, hitting .284/.355/.509 with a career-high 23 home runs and 60 RBI. Flores was also the only Giant to eclipse 20 homers this season. So it’s no wonder why the team finished so far down the rankings in their collective OPS.

What Went Wrong

There were no offensive standouts outside of Estrada and Flores. J.D. Davis finished second on the team in home runs with 18. Mike Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson, and Michael Conforto had nearly identical seasons while spending time off and on the injured list, each hitting 15 homers but failing to hit over .240. The other significant offseason addition, Mitch Haniger, managed only 229 plate appearances with the team and slashed .209/.266/.365 with six home runs. While Blake Sabol and Patrick Bailey flashed some power potential, the team got little production from their cast of prospects, getting three total homers from Heliot Ramos, Joey Bart, and Luis Matos. The Giants also struggled to find any consistency on the mound behind Webb. Alex Cobb and Sean Manaea were the only other pitchers to toss more than 100 innings. Cobb posted a respectable 3.87 ERA, while Manaea recorded a 4.44. The offensive struggles and lack of pitching depth contributed to a second-half collapse after the team entered the All-Star break with a 49-41 record.

Fantasy Slants

** As things stand, the Giants could be devoid of fantasy impact players next season. Estrada will likely be the most attractive hitter in fantasy drafts. He was one of only six players at the second base position with double-digit home runs and at least 20 stolen bases despite appearing in only 120 games. A full season could make him a legitimate 30-steal threat.

** Webb was outstanding for a third consecutive season. While we haven’t seen a spike in strikeouts, his pitch-to-contact approach was effective due to his 62.1 percent ground ball rate and impeccable 3.6 percent walk rate. Only Zach Eflin and George Kirby displayed lower walk rates among qualified pitchers. Webb will continue to be a rock-solid source of innings and ratio stabilization for fantasy managers next season.

** Doval likely makes the last of three current Giants that will be universally drafted in 2024 fantasy leagues. And he should be among the first after racking up 39 saves. While the Giants might not be viewed as a winning team next season, Doval will maintain his role as the solidified closer unless he’s traded.

** Estrada, Webb, and Doval likely mark the end of the fantasy-relevant players in shallower leagues. Michael Conforto could make a decent late-round dart throw in the outfield. The 30-year-old returned from a season away and hit 15 homers across 470 plate appearances. However, he can opt out of his contract and find a new home.

** Kyle Harrison has been regarded as one of the top left-handed pitching prospects over the last year. He displayed immense strikeout upside in Triple-A, posting a 14.39 K/9. The 22-year-old southpaw made seven starts for the Giants in 2023, posting a 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts across 34 2/3 innings. He’s an upside play at the end of drafts with the potential to build on his small sample in the majors.

** A couple of players in LaMonte Wade Jr. and J.D. Davis could have some appeal in deeper formats. Wade Jr. hit 17 home runs with 64 runs scored while slashing .256/.373/.417 across 519 plate appearances. He led off most games against right-handed pitching but will not see very much action against left-handers. While Davis was also one of a few Giants hitters to surpass 500 plate appearances, blasting 18 homers with 69 RBI. He may provide some late power at third base in deep leagues.

Key Free Agents

Joc Pederson, Alex Wood

Team Needs

It’s seemingly a time of transition for the Giants. The team will be seeking a new manager and will have lots of turnover on the roster. What the team needs most is for some of their young farm talent to emerge. To field a competitive team, they need a starter behind Logan Webb who can help carry the rotation. Multiple bullpen games each week won’t cut it. And piecing together a lineup every day has only taken them so far. Outside of Thairo Estrada, there likely isn’t a player on the current roster that should be a daily staple in the lineup. So it goes without saying that the team has needs across the diamond.

