NFL Playoff Picture 2025: Updated AFC and NFC standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 14

The Lions’ Thursday night win over the Cowboys had major implications for the NFC wild card race. We look at the Lions, Cowboys and everyone else in the NFL playoff race below, with standings updated through Thursday Night Football in Week 14:

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Patriots (11-2) Best record in the NFL.

2. Broncos (10-2) If they win out, they’re the No. 1 seed in the AFC, as they would own the tiebreaker over the Patriots.

3. Jaguars (8-4) Lead the AFC South thanks to a better record than the Colts against common opponents.

4. Ravens (6-6) Own the common games tiebreaker over the Steelers.

WILD CARDS

5. Chargers (8-4) Own the tiebreaker over the Bills and Colts based on a better AFC record.

6. Colts (8-4) Still play the Jaguars twice, so the AFC South is wide open.

7. Bills (8-4) Currently own the final AFC playoff spot.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Texans (7-5) Win over the Colts keeps them in the race.

9. Steelers (6-6) Next week’s game against the Ravens will be big.

10. Chiefs (6-6) A big loss in Big D.

11. Dolphins (5-7) Best of the bad teams in the AFC.

12. Bengals (4-8) Kept their slim playoff hopes alive by beating the Ravens.

13. Jets (3-9) Found a way to win against the Falcons.

14. Browns (3-9) Evaluating Shedeur Sanders is the priority for the rest of the season.

15. Raiders (2-10) Things are getting ugly in Las Vegas.

16. Titans (1-11) Worst team in the NFL.

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Bears (9-3) Have the NFC record tiebreaker over the Rams.

2. Rams (9-3) Loss to the Panthers hurt.

3. Eagles (8-4) Defending champions suffered back-to-back bad losses against the Cowboys and Bears.

4. Buccaneers (7-5) Still lead the NFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Seahawks (9-3) First place in the wild card race.

6. Packers (8-3-1) Swept the Lions.

7. 49ers (9-4) Win on Sunday kept them in wild card position.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Lions (8-5) Big win over the Cowboys

9. Panthers (7-6) Kept hope alive by beating the Rams.

10. Cowboys (6-6-1) They probably need to run the table, and even then they may not make the playoffs.

11. Falcons (4-8) A lost season for a team that still desperately needs a quarterback.

12. Vikings (4-8) Last place in the NFC North.

13. Cardinals (3-9) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Commanders (3-9) Fought hard against the Broncos but came up short on Sunday night.

15. Saints (2-10) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Giants (2-11) Mathematically eliminated.