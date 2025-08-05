Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel makes big move to rival team

Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel will leave the team where he became one of the best riders of his generation to join Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe from next season.

The 25-year-old Belgian rider informed Soudal Quick-Step that he would not extend his contract, which was due to expire at the end of 2026. The team said on Tuesday it has agreed to release him early.

“After taking some time to consult with our sponsors and partners, the team’s ownership and management have decided that it is in the best interest of everyone to agree that Remco can move at the end of the current 2025 season,” Soudal Quick-Step said in a statement.

Evenepoel signed with Soudal Quick-Step at a young age after the squad’s former manager Patrick Lefevere spotted his immense potential. Under Lefevere’s supervision, Evenepoel won prestigious races, including the 2022 Spanish Vuelta, two stages of the Tour de France and two titles at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

He finished third at the 2024 Tour de France but withdrew from this year’s edition. Widely considered the best time trialist in the world, Evenepoel remains focused on winning more Grand Tours.

“Remco stands for ambition. He doesn’t just want to ride — he wants to shape cycling,” said Ralph Denk, the CEO of Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe. “He brings not only exceptional athletic talent but also a remarkable mindset. His determination, professionalism, and relentless drive to succeed are truly inspiring.”

Evenepoel’s move will strengthen Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe, where he will team up with Primož Roglič and Florian Lipowitz, who finished third in last month’s Tour de France.

“Evenepoel’s arrival marks more than just a milestone for Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe, it is a clear signal,” the team said. “With renewed confidence and bold ambition, the team is setting its course to become one of the most attractive forces on the international cycling stage in the years to come.”

Evenepoel hadn’t yet commented Tuesday, though he posted Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe’s “Welcome Remco!” message on his Instagram account.

A year ago in Paris, Evenepoel become the first rider to sweep the road race and time trial at the Summer Games.