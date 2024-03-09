 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Caitlin Clark sets NCAA record for 3s in a season as No. 4 Iowa beats Penn State in Big Ten tourney
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cincinnati Reds top prospect Noelvi Marté suspended 80 games by MLB for positive drug test
NASCAR: Daytona 500
Kyle Busch’s pit crew woes are a symptom of issues RCR trying to amend

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_clarkcompvpsu_240308.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark runs through Penn State
nbc_wcbb_iowavpsuhl_240308.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa blow out Penn State
oly_sww200br_proswimseries_lillyking_240308.jpg
King crowns herself in 200m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Caitlin Clark sets NCAA record for 3s in a season as No. 4 Iowa beats Penn State in Big Ten tourney
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cincinnati Reds top prospect Noelvi Marté suspended 80 games by MLB for positive drug test
NASCAR: Daytona 500
Kyle Busch’s pit crew woes are a symptom of issues RCR trying to amend

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_clarkcompvpsu_240308.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark runs through Penn State
nbc_wcbb_iowavpsuhl_240308.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa blow out Penn State
oly_sww200br_proswimseries_lillyking_240308.jpg
King crowns herself in 200m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moves on at Indian Wells with easy win over Danielle Collins

  
Published March 8, 2024 11:44 PM
BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates defeating Danielle Collins of the United States in the second round on Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 08, 2024 in Indian Wells, California (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Getty Images

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moved on at the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over power-hitting Danielle Collins on Friday.

Swiatek improved to 15-2 this season and earned her fifth straight win over the 30-year-old American, who previously announced that she intends to retire after the season.

The two met in January in the second round of the Australian Open, with Swiatek winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

This one was much easier.

Swiatek, a four-time major champion, won 71.1% of her first-serve points, compared to Collins’ 50%. Collins did herself no favors with unforced errors and seven double-faults.

Swiatek now faces either Linda Noskova or Camila Giorgi, who were playing later Friday night. Swiatek lost in the third round at Melbourne Park to the 19-year-old Noskova.

In other women’s action, Angelique Kerber battled back to beat Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in a matchup of former Grand Slam champions. It was similar to Kerber’s three-set win in Cincinnati in 2021 before she became a mother and returned to action this year.

Kerber, who reached the Indian Wells final in 2019, is a three-time Grand Slam titlist.

On the men’s side, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis to extend his winning streak to 16 matches. The third-ranked Sinner won 74.5% of his service points to run his all-time record against Kokkinakis to 4-0.

Andrey Rublev defeated Andy Murray 7-6 (3), 6-1, while Alejandro Tabilo, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur also won in straight sets.