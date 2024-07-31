Twins vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 31

It’s Wednesday, July 31, and the Minnesota Twins (58-48) and New York Mets (57-50) continue their series at Citi Field in New York, NY.

The Mets will be looking for the sweep after winning 2-0 on Tuesday. Sean Manaea threw 7 innings of 2-hit ball and Mark Vientos provided a spark offensively with his 15th home run of the season. New York is in 3rd place in the National League East. The Twins sit in 2nd in the American League Central.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Twins vs. Mets live today

● Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

● Time: 1:10PM EST

● Site: Citi Field

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSNO, SNY

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Twins vs. Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:



● Money Line : Twins -115, Mets -105

● Spread : Twins -1.5 (+150), Mets +1.5 (-185)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Twins vs. Mets

● The Twins have been outscored 17-2 through the first two games of this series. The Twins are 4-6 in their last 10 overall. Minnesota is now 29-27 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +36.

● Sean Manaea won his 7th game of the season, and the Mets got their 2nd consecutive win Tuesday. The Mets are 7-3 in their last 10 overall. They are now 30-28 at Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential is +31.

Probable starting pitchers for Twins vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 31): Pablo Lopez vs. Luis Severino

○ Twins: Lopez (9-7, 4.73 ERA) has allowed 62 earned runs and 110 hits while striking out 135 over 118.1 innings

○ Mets: Severino (7-3, 3.58 ERA) has allowed 48 earned runs and 103 hits while striking out 94 over 120.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins vs. Mets on July 31, 2024

● The Twins have failed to cover in their last 3 games against the Mets

● Mets’ games in July have gone OVER the Total 14 times in July (14-11-1)

● The Mets are 14-12 in July on the Run Line.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Twins vs. Mets game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Twins vs. Mets game:

- Money Line : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and leans towards playing the Twins on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards the OVER on the Total of 8.5

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)



