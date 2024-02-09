Skip navigation
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 24 - Two Bets for Every Match
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Ross Chastain running partial Truck Series season for Niece Motorsports
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
Manning, O'Hara break down QB-center relationship
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for Paris
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 24 - Two Bets for Every Match
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Ross Chastain running partial Truck Series season for Niece Motorsports
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
Manning, O'Hara break down QB-center relationship
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for Paris
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
League
NFL
Date
NFL
Washington Commanders
Adam Peters
Adam
Peters
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Adam Peters on Commanders coach: Not looking offense or defense, it will be best leader
The Commanders formally introduced Adam Peters as their new General Manager on Tuesday and Peters said that his goal is to “restore this proud franchise to where it belongs.”
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Adam Peters
WAS
General Manager
Schefter: WAS brings in Adam Peters as new GM
Adam Peters
SF
Front Office
Commanders closing in on new GM?
Adam Peters
SF
Front Office
Raiders request interviews for GM vacancy
Adam Peters
SF
Front Office
Commanders add multiple names to GM search
Nick Caserio
HOU
General Manager
‘Organizational changes’ could come for Caserio
Report: Brian Johnson to join Commanders coaching staff
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Cowboys block Commanders request to interview TE coach Lunda Wells
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Roman hire can make Herbert a top fantasy QB
Eric Bieniemy spent time with Chiefs ahead of AFC title game
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Patrick Mahomes thinks Commanders got a good one in Kliff Kingsbury
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
King shares why Purdy can handle SB LVIII pressure
