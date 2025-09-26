Commanders G.M. Adam Peters will serve on six-person UCLA coaching search committee

Adam Peters’s current NFL team is thriving. His alma mater, however, is struggling.

And so the Commanders G.M. will serve on UCLA’s football coach search committee.

Via Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, Peters will serve with Martin Jarmond, Casey Wasserman, Bob Myers, Eric Kendricks, and Erin Adkins.

Peters played for UCLA from 1999 through 2001. He worked for the Bruins as a football operations assistant in 2002.

Earlier this month, UCLA fired head coach (and former Bruin) DeShaun Foster after a disastrous 0-3 start to his second season on the job.

While not a full-blown Tom Brady-style conflict of interest for Peters, things could get awkward if, for example, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury emerges as a target. Or if, for example, an effort is made to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

However it plays out, it’ll be interesting to see who is, and isn’t, on the eventual list of candidates.