Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Top Clips

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

NFL

Brian
Hoyer

09:49
Colin Kaepernick vows to “keep fighting” for an NFL opportunity that likely will never come
Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL on January 1, 2017.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
    Jimmy Garoppolo
    LV Quarterback #10
    Report: Jimmy Garoppolo underwent foot surgery
    Brian Hoyer
    LV Quarterback #7
    Raiders sign backup QB Brian Hoyer
    Brian Hoyer
    LV Quarterback #7
    Patriots release QB Brian Hoyer
    Brian Hoyer
    LV Quarterback #7
    Pats send Hoyer (concussion) to injured reserve
    Brian Hoyer
    LV Quarterback #7
    Hoyer (concussion) misses another practice Thurs.
Logan Ryan: Off-field and on-field issues were “weighing” on Tom Brady last year
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Carr still processing emotions after Raiders split
Derek Carr on Raiders benching him: I was upset, I was mad, they made my wife cry
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations
Derek Carr: I want all my friends on the Raiders to have success