Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFLSan Francisco 49ersBrock Purdy

Brock
Purdy

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
09:49
Colin Kaepernick vows to “keep fighting” for an NFL opportunity that likely will never come
Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL on January 1, 2017.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
    Brock Purdy
    SF Quarterback #13
    Purdy to throw with QB coach and specialist
    Sam Darnold
    SF Quarterback #14
    Schefter: Sam Darnold has the edge over Trey Lance
    Brock Purdy
    SF Quarterback #13
    Beat: Purdy likely to start if ‘ready to play’
    Brock Purdy
    SF Quarterback #13
    49ers ‘incredibly encouraged’ by Purdy’s recovery
    Brock Purdy
    SF Quarterback #13
    Brock Purdy scored in mid-90s on S2 Cognition test
Steve Young out at ESPN
Mike Evans: Would be cool to set record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons
Ahkello Witherspoon agrees to terms with Rams
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations