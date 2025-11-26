Brock Purdy listed as full in 49ers practice

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said after Monday night’s win that he still feels the toe injury that kept him out of eight games this season, but said that it wasn’t a factor in his three-interception performance against the Panthers.

It also wasn’t a factor in his practice participation on Wednesday. Purdy was listed as a full participant as the 49ers turned their attention toward this Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Defensive end Robert Beal (concussion), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and guard Dominick Puni (shoulder) were also full participants. Linebacker Luke Gifford (hip, calf) was the team’s only limited participant.

Linebacker Tatum Bethune (ankle), running back Christian McCaffrey (rest), defensive end Sam Okuayinonu (ankle), kicker Eddy Pineiro (hamstring), and left tackle Trent Williams (rest) were out of practice.