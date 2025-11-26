 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy listed as full in 49ers practice

  
Published November 26, 2025 06:39 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said after Monday night’s win that he still feels the toe injury that kept him out of eight games this season, but said that it wasn’t a factor in his three-interception performance against the Panthers.

It also wasn’t a factor in his practice participation on Wednesday. Purdy was listed as a full participant as the 49ers turned their attention toward this Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Defensive end Robert Beal (concussion), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and guard Dominick Puni (shoulder) were also full participants. Linebacker Luke Gifford (hip, calf) was the team’s only limited participant.

Linebacker Tatum Bethune (ankle), running back Christian McCaffrey (rest), defensive end Sam Okuayinonu (ankle), kicker Eddy Pineiro (hamstring), and left tackle Trent Williams (rest) were out of practice.