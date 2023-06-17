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Cubs at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14
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What does 2024 accident mean for Bain in draft?

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Top News

Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies
Cubs at Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Nationals at Pirates Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14
Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Mets vs Dodgers Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14

Top Clips

nbc_csu_wickstrade_260413.jpg
What Eagles’ trade for Wicks means for Brown
nbc_csu_dthonorablementions_260413.jpg
Simms’ DT draft rankings: Peter Woods
nbc_csu_bainjr_260413.jpg
What does 2024 accident mean for Bain in draft?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentEli Stowers

Eli
Stowers

Efton Chism finally got his shot, stepping up for shorthanded Patriots in blowout win over Jets
Eliot Wolf: Patriots will continue to evaluate quarterback position
The Patriots currently have two quarterbacks on the roster.
Raiders place OL Joshua Miles on reserve/retired list
CB Mansoor Delane lines up visits with Bengals, Ravens, Commanders
In fourth year with Deion Sanders, Colorado’s spring game attendance keeps falling
D.J. Reader had a free agent visit with Giants
Steelers visit with QB Taylen Green on Monday
Brad Holmes on Rueben Bain report: “We’ve known that for a while”