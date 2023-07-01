 Skip navigation
NFLTennessee TitansGeoff Swaim

Geoff
Swaim

Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs
03:49
Hassan Haskins charged with aggravated assault by strangulation
Titans running back Hassan Haskins faces an aggravated assault by strangulation charge after a violent argument with his girlfriend, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.
    Geoff Swaim
    TEN Tight End #87
    Titans keep Geoff Swaim with one-year contract
    Geoff Swaim
    TEN Tight End #87
    Geoff Swaim paces Titans with 45 receiving yards
    Geoff Swaim
    TEN Tight End #87
    Geoff Swaim catches one pass vs. Patriots
    Geoff Swaim
    TEN Tight End #87
    Geoff Swaim (concussion) active vs. Patriots
    Geoff Swaim
    TEN Tight End #87
    Titans TE Geoff Swaim on track for Week 12 return
Does Ray Horton aspire to return to the NFL? “I don’t think they want me”
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Titans: We know Nicholas Petit-Frere has deep respect for the integrity of the game
Nicholas Petit-Frere to receive six-game betting suspension
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Kevin Byard: No “ill feelings” about pay cut request, we’re in a good place now
Report: Browns not likely to pursue Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins reunion
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,