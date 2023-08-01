Skip navigation
Arizona Cardinals
Pat Elflein
Pat
Elflein
Cardinals sign Pat Elflein, Geoff Swaim
The Cardinals added five players to their 90-man roster on Tuesday.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Pat Elflein
ARI
Center
#60
Cardinals sign veteran C Pat Elflein
Pat Elflein
ARI
Center
#60
Panthers release Elflein for moderate cap savings
Pat Elflein
ARI
Center
#60
C Pat Elflein could be cap casualty in Carolina
Pat Elflein
ARI
Center
#60
Panthers C Pat Elflein done for the year
Pat Elflein
ARI
Center
#60
Panthers put C Pat Elflein on IR
What Murray’s injury status means for Cardinals
Outlining expectations for new NFL head coaches
Jonathan Gannon brings “culture shock” to Arizona
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Kyler Murray on his return: I feel when that time comes, I’ll know
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Cardinals sign LB David Anenih
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Budda Baker “all in” now that contract dispute is resolved
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
