MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds acquire lefty reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics

nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_stevenmatz_230731.jpg
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFLArizona CardinalsPat Elflein

Pat
Elflein

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
Cardinals sign Pat Elflein, Geoff Swaim
The Cardinals added five players to their 90-man roster on Tuesday.
