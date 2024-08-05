49ers place OL Pat Elflein on IR, sign OL Lewis Kidd

Offensive lineman Pat Elflein didn’t last long in 49ers camp.

Signed by the team on Friday, Elflein landed on injured reserve Monday, the team announced. Elflein injured a calf.

Elflein, 30, most recently appeared in a game in 2022 when he started six contests for the Panthers. He signed with the Cardinals in July 2023 but was placed on injured reserve in late August.

A third-round pick of Minnesota in 2017, Elflein has started 65 career games for the Vikings, Jets and Panthers.

The 49ers filled the roster spot by signing offensive lineman Lewis Kidd to a one-year deal.

Kidd entered the NFL by signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He has appeared in 13 games with one start with the Saints.

Kidd most recently was with the Colts, who waived him on July 31.