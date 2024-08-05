 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers place OL Pat Elflein on IR, sign OL Lewis Kidd

  
Published August 5, 2024 07:33 PM

Offensive lineman Pat Elflein didn’t last long in 49ers camp.

Signed by the team on Friday, Elflein landed on injured reserve Monday, the team announced. Elflein injured a calf.

Elflein, 30, most recently appeared in a game in 2022 when he started six contests for the Panthers. He signed with the Cardinals in July 2023 but was placed on injured reserve in late August.

A third-round pick of Minnesota in 2017, Elflein has started 65 career games for the Vikings, Jets and Panthers.

The 49ers filled the roster spot by signing offensive lineman Lewis Kidd to a one-year deal.

Kidd entered the NFL by signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He has appeared in 13 games with one start with the Saints.

Kidd most recently was with the Colts, who waived him on July 31.