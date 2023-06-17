Skip navigation
NFL
Chicago Bears
George McCaskey
GM
George
McCaskey
Bears are "extremely focused" on building an indoor stadium in suburban Arlington Heights
The Bears say they are committed to leaving Soldier Field and the city of Chicago so that they can build an indoor stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
George McCaskey
CHI
Owner
Bears owner committed to building indoor stadium
