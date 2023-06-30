Skip navigation
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs
Harrison Butker
Harrison
Butker
02:59
Amid report an investigation has begun, NFL still mum on latest Tyreek Hill incident
In the first few days after the latest Tyreek Hill incident, the NFL had no comment.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Matthew Wright
FA
Kicker (FG)
#4
Matthew Wright to kick for Chiefs on Saturday
Harrison Butker
KC
Kicker
#7
Butker (back) questionable for Week 18 versus LV
Harrison Butker
KC
Kicker
#7
Reid: Harrison Butker (ankle) to kick in Week 6
Harrison Butker
KC
Kicker
#7
Toub: Butker will kick assuming no setbacks
Harrison Butker
KC
Kicker
#7
Butker returns to practice Wednesday
Report: NFL commences investigation of latest Tyreek Hill incident
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Chris Jones tweets that he’ll win defensive player of the year in 2023
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Forty years ago today, Joe Delaney died while trying to save three drowning children
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Police report says Tyreek Hill offered alleged assault victim $200
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad