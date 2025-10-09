Andy Reid: Harrison Butker will keep swinging, I’m not really worried about him

Throughout the Chiefs’ dynastic run, kicker Harrison Butker has been a key, reliable piece of the team.

But that has not been the case so far in 2025.

Butker has missed five kicks so far — three field goals and two extra points. And while he didn’t miss one in Monday’s loss to Jacksonville, Butker did send his final kickoff late in the fourth quarter out of bounds, giving the Jaguars a head start on their game-winning drive.

When asked about Butker in his Wednesday press conference, head coach Andy Reid pointed to another sport for his current assessment of his kicker.

“Like any golfer — you guys have all golfed — sometimes you’re hitting it good and other times you’re off, but you work through it and you keep swinging, man, and he’ll do that,” Reid said of Butker. “He’s a talented kid, mentally tough.

“I’m not really worried about him.”

Through five games, Butker is 10-of-13 on field goals and 11-of-13 on extra points. His missed FGs have come from 40, 56, and 58 yards.