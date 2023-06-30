Skip navigation
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Associated Press
Associated Press
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Associated Press
Associated Press
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
George Bissell
George Bissell
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Associated Press
Associated Press
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Associated Press
Associated Press
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
George Bissell
George Bissell
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
Jason Myers
Jason
Myers
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
03:16
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jason Myers
SEA
Kicker
#5
Seahawks sign K Jason Myers to extension
Jason Myers
SEA
Kicker
#5
Seahawks’ Jason Myers: Potential 2022 cap casualty
Jason Myers
SEA
Kicker
#5
Seahawks sign 2018 Pro Bowl K Jason Myers
Jason Myers
SEA
Kicker
#5
Jaguars sticking with Jason Myers at kicker
Jason Myers
SEA
Kicker
#5
Jaguars give up on struggling kicker Myers
Betting the NFL in 2023: Worst Teams ATS 2022
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Pete Carroll says first-round rookie Devon Witherspoon is proving to be a fast learner
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: I appreciate Seahawks slowly building me up
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
NFL rookies reveal their first celebrity crushes
NFL rookies give hot takes on something they hate
Close Ad