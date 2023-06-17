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Dodgers great Davey Lopes, an infield fixture and record-setting base stealer, dies at 80
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jo Shimoda out for remainder of 2026 Supercross season, plans to return for Motocross
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Angels’ Jorge Soler and Braves’ Reynaldo López receive 7-game suspensions following brawl
Associated Press
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Associated Press
,
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Reflecting on atmosphere in Indy for UM-UConn
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Kevin Coleman Jr.
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The signs keep pointing to the Raiders taking Fernando Mendoza
With the odds all the way down to -20000 for quarterback Fernando Mendoza to be the first pick in the draft, there seems to be no way the Raiders won’t be taking him.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jawaan Taylor agrees to one-year deal with Falcons
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Falcons OT Kaleb McGary retires
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Colt Keith, Cam Smith, and hitters who could break out due to swing or approach changes
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Denzel Boston set to visit Dolphins next week
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Fernando Mendoza informs NFL he will not attend the draft in Pittsburgh
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Fernando Mendoza’s odds to be first pick drop to -20000
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
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