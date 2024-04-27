Skip navigation
Zurich Classic of New Orleans final-round tee times and pairings
IndyCar Barber starting lineup: Team Penske has front row of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power after ‘rough week’
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
PL Update: Liverpool’s title hopes fade in draw
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 35
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Zurich Classic of New Orleans final-round tee times and pairings
IndyCar Barber starting lineup: Team Penske has front row of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power after ‘rough week’
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
PL Update: Liverpool’s title hopes fade in draw
Pochettino sounds off on VAR decision v. Villa
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 35
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Minnesota Vikings
Michael Jurgens
MJ
Michael
Jurgens
Vikings select K Will Reichard at No. 203 in sixth round
The Vikings have selected the first kicker of the 2024 draft.
Michael Jurgens
MIN
Center
Vikings add C Michael Jurgens with 236th pick
J.J. McCarthy getting “that connection going” with Justin Jefferson
Falcons’ decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. makes no sense
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert
Vikings’ McCarthy ‘is winning the QB game of life’
Which first-round QB landed in the best spot?
Vikings are in a ‘unique’ position with McCarthy
