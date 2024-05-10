 Skip navigation
Vikings sign three draft picks, including K Will Reichard

  
Published May 10, 2024 05:14 PM

The Vikings signed three of their seven selections in the 2024 draft, the team announced Friday.

Minnesota now has kicker Will Reichard, offensive lineman Michael Jurgens and defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez under contract. They were the final three picks for the Vikings, with Reichard going in the sixth round (No. 203 overall) and Jurgens (No. 230) and Rodriguez (No. 232) in the seventh.

Minnesota also confirmed the signings of all 17 undrafted free agents who had agreed to terms after the draft.

J.J. McCarthy, who at the No. 10 spot became the highest-drafted quarterback in team history, and fellow first-round selection Dallas Turner, selected 17th, have not yet signed. Fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson and sixth-rounder Walter Rouse also remained unsigned.

The Vikings began their rookie minicamp at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on Friday.