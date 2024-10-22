How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

One of the most exciting rivalries reignites this Sunday as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday Night Football showdown. The two teams have gone head-to-head in the playoffs 9 times, with the 49ers winning the last two matchups—the 2021 Wild Card game and the 2022 Divisional round. However, Dallas holds the edge in their playoff history, leading the series 5-4.

Live coverage of Sunday’s game begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers game.

Dallas Cowboys:

The Dallas Cowboys had a bye in Week 7, but the last time they took the field they fell 47-9 to the Detroit Lions at home. The Cowboys (3-3) are off to their worst start through the first six games of the season since 2020, and all their losses have been at home where they’ve given up at least 28 points in each loss.

The defense has been struggling but that could change in Week 8 if OLB Micah Parsons and CB DaRon Bland, are back in the starting lineup. Parsons, a 3-time Pro Bowler, has been sidelined for the last 2 weeks since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 4, while Bland, who led the league with 9 interceptions last year, has been out all season after having surgery on a stress fracture suffered in training camp.

The season has not been what the team expected but head coach Mike McCarthy is optimistic about the opportunity to improve.

“I think this is an opportunity that we relish. I know I relish it. And I think they do too,” McCarthy said. “So this is a place that a lot of good can come out of it. Been here before. And I think this is a really good opportunity for our leadership. I think it’s an excellent opportunity for our young guys to continue to play. It’s an excellent opportunity for those guys to build off some of the things they have done well. Because this will pay forward. In my experience it always has. When you play young players this much and play this many different players this much, I think the long game definitely has a chance to be very bright.”

McCarthy has been the team’s head coach since 2020 and while he has led the Cowboys to 3 straight playoff appearances, they have yet to reach the NFC Championship. McCarthy is in the final season of his contract.

San Francisco 49ers:

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers struggled in last Sunday’s 28-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Purdy threw 3 interceptions in the loss. He completed 17-of-31 for 212 pass yards and scored 2 rushing touchdowns, but this was the first time since Week 1 that he didn’t score a passing touchdown.

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, two of the team’s top wide receivers, left the game and did not return. Samuel is hospitalized with pneumonia and Aiyuk will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL and MCL. All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey has yet to make his season debut because of Achilles tendonitis but he is likely to return to action in Week 10 after the bye.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers:

When: Sunday, October 27

Sunday, October 27 Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

