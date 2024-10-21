Brandon Aiyuk confirmed out for season with torn ACL and MCL

The 2024 season is over for 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

An MRI today confirmed that Aiyuk has a torn ACL and MCL, and possibly other damage, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s a season-ending injury and could even affect him into the start of the 2025 season. It’s the latest big blow to a 49ers team that has been dealt some bad luck with injuries all season.

After a long contract dispute saw Aiyuk sit out training camp and the preseason, he got a four-year, $120 million contract extension before the start of the regular season. The 49ers have made a big investment in Aiyuk, and this injury is a concern for them not just this year, but into the future.

Aiyuk has started all seven games this season and is third on the team with 374 receiving yards. In Aiyuk’s absence, the 49ers will hope that first-round rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall, who played his first NFL game on Sunday, can develop quickly and make an impact on their offense.