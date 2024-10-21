Deebo Samuel is hospitalized with pneumonia

Yes, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has an illness. And it’s not a run-of-the-mill situation.

Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, coach Kyle Shanahan said Samule has been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Samuel exited early from Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. He was struggling to breathe, because he has fluid in his lungs.

It this day and age, it takes a lot to be admitted to a hospital. For a pro athlete to be admitted, it’s not some minor deal. We wish him a speedy and complete recovery.

The 3-4 49ers face the 3-3 Cowboys on Sunday night.