nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Deebo Samuel is hospitalized with pneumonia

  
Published October 21, 2024 07:10 PM

Yes, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has an illness. And it’s not a run-of-the-mill situation.

Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, coach Kyle Shanahan said Samule has been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Samuel exited early from Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. He was struggling to breathe, because he has fluid in his lungs.

It this day and age, it takes a lot to be admitted to a hospital. For a pro athlete to be admitted, it’s not some minor deal. We wish him a speedy and complete recovery.

The 3-4 49ers face the 3-3 Cowboys on Sunday night.