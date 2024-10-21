Kyle Shanahan: “Better chance” RB Christian McCaffrey debuts Week 10, after bye

Amid increasing chatter that 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey might make his regular-season debut on Sunday night against the Cowboys, coach Kyle Shanahan sent a much different message on Sunday.

Per multiple reports, Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he’ll be surprised if McCaffrey plays. Shanahan said the more likely outcome is that McCaffrey will make his 2024 debut after the team’s Week 9 bye.

In Week 10, the 49ers travel to Tampa Bay.

An Achilles tendon issue made McCaffrey a surprise scratch six weeks ago tonight, in the regular-season Monday night opener against the Jets. He then landed on injured reserve, where he has remained.

Along the way, he went to Germany to have a specialist examine the injury.