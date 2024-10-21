 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: “Better chance” RB Christian McCaffrey debuts Week 10, after bye

  
Published October 21, 2024 07:20 PM

Amid increasing chatter that 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey might make his regular-season debut on Sunday night against the Cowboys, coach Kyle Shanahan sent a much different message on Sunday.

Per multiple reports, Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he’ll be surprised if McCaffrey plays. Shanahan said the more likely outcome is that McCaffrey will make his 2024 debut after the team’s Week 9 bye.

In Week 10, the 49ers travel to Tampa Bay.

An Achilles tendon issue made McCaffrey a surprise scratch six weeks ago tonight, in the regular-season Monday night opener against the Jets. He then landed on injured reserve, where he has remained.

Along the way, he went to Germany to have a specialist examine the injury.