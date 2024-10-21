Micah Parsons says his status is “up in the air” for Sunday

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons had never missed a game for injury before this season. He now has missed two games and it could be three.

Returning from the team’s off week, Parsons said he’s questionable for Sunday Night Football against the 49ers.

“It’s still [up] in the air,” Parsons said, via Joseph Hoyt of alldlls.com. “Obviously it’s more than just me. I have to clear it with [Cowboys director of rehab] Britt [Brown], the coaches, the head coach. They want to make sure — obviously because there’s so many games left — that I come back at the best result. Sometimes, it’s not always the player’s decision. It’s the people with the higher pay grade.”

Parsons has not practiced since spraining his ankle in a Sept. 26 game against the Giants. The Cowboys did not place him on injured reserve in hopes he could return for this Sunday’s game or next week’s against the Falcons.

Parsons said he has progressed in his rehab and hopes to be out there this week.

“My hopes are always very high,” Parsons said. “I love great challenges. I love being able to beat the odds. I’m going to put this up to my trainers and my coaching staff.”