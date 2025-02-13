How to watch Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX parade: Schedule, TV/stream info, route, start time

Valentine’s Day is a holiday that celebrates love, and the City of Brotherly Love will be showing their love to the Eagles on Friday during their Super Bowl Championship Parade.

The parade will commemorate the Eagles’ second Super Bowl championship, a dominant 40-22 victory over the Chiefs in New Orleans.

Here is everything you need to know about the parade, including where the parade is, what time it starts, how to watch it and how many people will attend.

What is the parade route?

The parade will start at Broad and Pattison avenues outside Lincoln Financial Field and travel north on Broad Street toward City Hall before continuing onto the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The parade will conclude at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, home of the iconic Rocky Statue and Steps, where a formal program and speeches will take place.

Video screens will be placed along the parade route, according to the city.

The City of Philadelphia and the Super Bowl LIX Champion @Eagles will hold a celebration on Friday, February 14, 2025, beginning at 11 a.m.



The celebration will begin at Lincoln Financial Field and make its way to the iconic steps of the @philamuseum. pic.twitter.com/oOjezQdSOI — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) February 11, 2025

When does the parade start?

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. The program at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Speeches are expected to wrap up by around 3 p.m.

All times are subject to change.

What roads are closed for the parade?

There will be various road closures and significant travel delays Friday. A full list of closures and restrictions, courtesy of the city, can be found here.

How can fans get to the parade?

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation to get to the parade.

SEPTA service will be drastically different than usual, with various stations closed due to crowds on the street.

However, SEPTA announced that riders on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines can ride for free Friday thanks to Gran Coramino, Philadelphia native Kevin Hart’s tequila brand.

SEPTA’s Regional Rail lines will run on a limited schedule. NJ Transit is adjusting its service to accommodate the parade.

Parking will be restricted along the parade route, but there are garages and lots around the city that will be open. Various businesses and museums will be closed for the parade.

How many people will attend the parade?

The city estimates that more than one million people will attend the championship celebration.

All Philadelphia municipal government offices and courts will be closed Friday, and The School District of Philadelphia canceled classes to give children and staff the opportunity to attend the parade.

All schools and administrative offices will be CLOSED on Friday, February 14, 2025, for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Celebration. Learn more: https://t.co/TpRbxIKaE1 #PHLed #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/zm4GIARTvI — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) February 11, 2025

Which players will be attending the parade?

The entire team, including stars Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson and Cooper DeJean, are expected to attend the parade. Many players on the Eagles will give victory speeches.

Will Jason Kelce be at the parade?

Jason Kelce stole the show at Philadelphia’s parade in 2018, giving a legendary speech and wearing a classic suit typically worn during the Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day.

Even though the center retired after last season, Kelce confirmed Wednesday on X that he will be making a return at this year’s parade.

I’ll be there to support the guys for sure. Probably be hanging with all of my former teammates cheering them on — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) February 12, 2025

Will Kellen Moore be at the parade?

Kellen Moore served as the offensive coordinator of the Eagles during their Super Bowl LIX run, but he was hired as the head coach of the Saints this week.

Moore will return to Philadelphia to participate in the parade, before shifting his focus to interviewing defensive coordinator candidates for his new staff, according to the Saints.

Which celebrities will be attending the parade?

There is not a confirmed list of celebrities planning to attend the parade, but Hart, Rob McElhenney, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Quinta Brunson and other celebrities cheered on the Eagles at the Super Bowl in Louisiana.

McElhenney attended the Eagles’ previous championship parade in 2018.

What weather is expected for the parade?

Friday will be a cold one in Philadelphia. Temperatures will top out in the mid-30s, which is slightly warmer than the parade seven years ago.

Skies will be sunny and there will be no precipitation, but wind gusts of up to 30 mph will make it feel about 10 degrees cooler outside.

Those attending the parade are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers.

How do you watch the parade?

The parade will be shown live in its entirety on NBC10.

Parade coverage begins at 10 a.m. and the parade begins an hour after at 11 a.m. Live coverage is scheduled to conclude at 4 p.m.

Click here or click the link below to watch the parade on your current browser.

NBC 10 Philadelphia News, NBC 10’s streaming channel, is also available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and Amazon Prime Video. Click here for instructions on how to download NBC 10 Philadelphia News onto your device.

You can also stream NBC10 on the NBC 10 Philadelphia app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBC10.com.

How can you stay updated on the parade?

People attending the parade can sign up for alerts from the city about public transportation, weather and public safety by texting READYEAGLES to 888777.