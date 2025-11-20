How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs LA Rams: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to SoFi Stadium to face Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Buccaneers vs Rams game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Buccaneers are coming off back-to-back losses, most recently losing 44-32 to the Bills in Week 11. Mayfield completed 16-of-28, throwing for 173 yards with two touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing), and two turnovers (1 interception, 1 fumble).

Mayfield, who started the season with 12 touchdowns and just one turnover through the first six games, has now had at least one turnover in each of the last three matchups.

Despite recent struggles, the Buccaneers (6-4) lead the NFC South just a half-game above the Carolina Panthers (6-5).

LA Rams:

After starting the season 3-2, the Rams have won their last five straight games, including a crucial 21-19 victory over the Seahawks last Sunday, which helped them secure first place in the NFC West.

Stafford threw for 130 passing yards with two touchdown passes and zero interceptions. The 37-year-old, now in his 17th NFL season, has thrown multiple touchdown passes with no interceptions in six of the last seven games. He leads the league with 27 touchdown passes — his most in a season since 2021 when the Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs LA Rams:

When: Sunday, November 20

Sunday, November 20 Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

