Rams S Quentin Lake will miss time with elbow injury

The Rams secured a key divisional victory on Sunday with their win over the Seahawks. But they will be missing one of their best defensive players for a bit going forward.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that safety Quentin Lake will be out for an undetermined amount of time after he suffered an elbow injury on Sunday.

McVay noted that the Rams are awaiting test results before they determine just how long Lake will be out.

“I think it might be a little bit of time for him,” McVay said, via Adam Grosbard of the Southern California News Group. “It looked like his elbow was caught in a weird spot. Get an MRI and see what that says, but I think because of how tough he is, it might be some time and not great for our captain and leader, and bummed out for him.”

Injured reserve and surgery are possibilities for Lake, who also may be out for the rest of the season.

Lake suffered the injury in the second quarter.

McVay added that the Rams are going to have to use a committee to fill in for Lake.

“You don’t replace a Quentin Lake. He’s so valuable for so many reasons with what he can do, with who he is as a human, with the way that he elevates and leads. He is a glue guy for us,” McVay said. “I think it would be insincere to think that you’re going to ask somebody to do the things that he’s capable of. It’s what makes him so special. But I do have a lot of confidence in the other guys.”

Lake, 26, has registered 61 total tackles with 10 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception so far this season.

Additionally, McVay noted that tight end Tyler Higbee suffered an ankle sprain on Sunday. But the club is not currently sure of its severity.